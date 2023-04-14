Drug manufacturer asks Supreme Court to intervene in abortion drug dispute

The manufacturer of a key medication abortion drug asked the Supreme Court on Friday to intervene in an emergency dispute over a Texas judge's medication abortion drug ruling, requesting that the court step in now rather than wait for an appeal of the ruling to formally play out.

The case is the most important abortion-related dispute to reach the high court since the justices overturned Roe v. Wade last term. It centers on the scope of the US Food and Drug Administration's authority to regulate a drug that is used in the majority of abortions today in states that still allow the procedure.

