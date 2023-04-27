Draft GOP autopsy of 2022 midterms urges candidates to stop 'rehashing old grievances'

Former President Donald Trump makes a fist during a rally in Minden, Nevada, on October 8, 2022.

 Carlos Barria/Reuters

A draft Republican autopsy report on the party's worse-than-expected showing in the 2022 midterm elections urges GOP candidates to move past complaints about how the 2020 and 2022 elections were run -- a clear criticism of former President Donald Trump, who continues to falsely claim his loss was a result of widespread voter fraud.

The report does not mention Trump, the leading contender for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, by name.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.