As the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial dragged on for weeks longer than anticipated, someone at the defense table doodled in blue pen on a note card a balding man with facial hair, slumped over, looking to one side and saying, "I was 25 when this trial started."

The five defendants -- all in their 30s and 40s -- also passed notes with each other and their lawyers about their legal strategy, saying they needed to "solidify arguments" and provide "better explanations" for chat messages that celebrated the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

