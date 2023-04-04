Donald Trump will officially become the first former president to face criminal charges Tuesday when he's arraigned in a New York courtroom -- an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Trump is set to arrive at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, where his arrest will be processed by the district attorney's office and he will be brought to the courtroom to hear the charges against him.

