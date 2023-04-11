The Justice Department said Wednesday it plans to seek a court order to put on hold a federal judge's ruling from last month that put in jeopardy some of the Affordable Care Act's mandates for insurers to provide no-cost coverage of preventive care treatments, including certain cancer and STD screenings.

"As we've said before, for over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has ensured that millions of Americans have access to critical preventative health care," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. "In order to protect Americans who have come to rely on the preventative health care measures at issue, the Department of Justice will request a stay in this case."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.