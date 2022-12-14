The federal government is suing Arizona for placing shipping containers at the border as a temporary wall, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

In August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, issued an executive order telling the state's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to use shipping containers to fill in gaps along the border, and did so without official permits or authorization, CNN previously reported. The federal government has been battling with the state ever since to get the containers removed, according to the lawsuit.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Tierney Sneed and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

