Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources confirmed to CNN.

The requests for records were received by officials in Michigan's Dane County and Wayne County late last week, while officials Milwaukee received requests on Monday, the sources said.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

