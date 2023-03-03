The Justice Department is tripling down on its allegations that Texas is "judge-shopping" in the lawsuits the state has brought against the Biden administration.

But the department is running into headwinds as it tries to push back against the Lone Star State's pattern of filing cases in a way that allows it to effectively choose the judges that hear them.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.