The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates.

Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.

