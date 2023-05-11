Dianne Feinstein returns and Democrats advance Biden judicial nominees that had been stalled in committee

Senate Democrats approved several judicial nominees on Thursday that had been stalled in Sen. Dianne Feinstein's absence. The senator is pictured here at the US Capitol Building on May 10 in Washington, DC.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With the return of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Senate Democrats approved several judicial nominees out of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday that had been stalled in her absence.

Feinstein told reporters Thursday that she decided to return to work at this time because, "I felt better."

