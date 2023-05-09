Dianne Feinstein returning to Washington on Tuesday

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) heads into the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol in June 2022 in Washington, DC. Feinstein is returning to Washington on May 9.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who has been away from the Senate since February while recovering from shingles, will return to Washington on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

She has been recovering in San Francisco.

