Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not run for reelection in 2024.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," Feinstein said in a statement.

