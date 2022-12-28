DHS warned of domestic violent extremist threats related to end of Title 42

In an aerial view, Texas National Guard troops and state troopers line the bank of the Rio Grande on December 20, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

 John Moore/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security recently warned of potential domestic violent extremist acts related to the anticipated lifting of a Trump-era border restriction, according to a memo obtained by CNN, just days before the termination of those limits was halted by the Supreme Court.

"So far, we have observed calls for attacks targeting primarily migrants and critical infrastructure, but our insight into DVE plotting is constrained by these individuals' use of online security measures to limit exposure to law enforcement," reads the memo, dated December 23.

