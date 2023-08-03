Devon Archer says Joe Biden discussed ‘nothing’ important with Hunter Biden business associates, transcript shows

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, is pursued by reporters as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner told lawmakers, throughout his nearly five hours of testimony earlier this week, that “nothing” of importance was discussed the 20 times he recalled then-Vice President Joe Biden being placed on speaker phone during meetings with business partners, according to a full transcript of the closed-door interview released by House Oversight Committee Republicans on Thursday.

Devon Archer also testified that he was not privy to any conversations between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden in which they discussed how Joe Biden would take official actions on behalf of his son, nor did he have any knowledge of an alleged bribery scheme involving the former vice president.

