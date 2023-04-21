The federal judge who issued a nationwide ruling blocking the approval of a common abortion medication redacted key information on his legally mandated financial disclosures, in what legal experts described as an unusual move that conceals the bulk of his personal fortune.

In his 2020 and 2021 annual disclosures, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote that he held between $5 million and $25 million in "common stock" of a company -- a significant majority of the judge's personal wealth. The name of the company he held stock in is redacted, despite the fact that federal law only allows redactions of information that could "endanger" a judge or their family member.

