DeSantis, who blamed diversity initiatives for Silicon Valley Bank's downfall, pushed for rollback of bank regulations under renewed scrutiny

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his "State of the State" address during a joint session of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 7.

 Cheney Orr/AFP/Getty Images

In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's demise, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed fingers at several culprits, including the company's diversity initiatives and federal regulators who he said "always seem to whiff" at preventing a financial crisis.

But left out of DeSantis' comments was his own record on banking regulations. As a member of Congress, DeSantis was an outspoken champion for lifting regulation on small and mid-sized financial institutions, and in 2018 he voted for a bill that eventually became law loosening oversight of mid-size banks like Silicon Valley Bank.

Em Steck and Kit Maher contributed to this report.

