(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the “theories” put out by former President Donald Trump and his associates following the 2020 election were “unsubstantiated” and “did not prove to be true.”

“I’ve said many times, the election is what it is. All those theories that were put out, did not prove to be true,” DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, told reporters traveling on his Never Back Down bus tour in Iowa. “What I’ve also said is the way you conduct a good election that people have confidence in, you don’t change the rules in the middle of the game.”

