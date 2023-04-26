Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver remarks in Jerusalem on Thursday, addressing officials and journalists there at a time of heightened tension between Israel and the United States and amid a rise in antisemitism within his home state.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at an event, "Celebrate the Faces of Israel," hosted by the Jerusalem Post and the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem. The speech comes during the third stop on DeSantis' worldwide tour that has already landed him in Japan and South Korea, and will end with a visit to the United Kingdom.

