DeSantis teases 'more to come' on latest twist in Disney battle: 'You ain't seen nothing yet'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10 in Des Moines.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday teased future, unspecified action against Disney after the entertainment giant appeared to thwart his attempts at a takeover of its special governing powers.

"There's a lot of little back-and-forths going on now with the state taking control, but rest assured, you know, you ain't seen nothing yet," the Republican governor told a crowd in Smyrna, Georgia. "There's more to come in that regard."

