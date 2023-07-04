(CNN) — A spokesman for a super PAC backing Ron DeSantis acknowledged that the Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate is “way behind” in national polling and is “fighting uphill” to defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 primary.

“Right now, in national polling, we are way behind. I’ll be the first to admit that,” Steve Cortes, an ex-Trump adviser who is now a national spokesman for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, said during a Twitter Spaces event on Sunday. “I believe in being really blunt and really honest. It’s an uphill battle.”

CNN’s Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

