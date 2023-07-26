DeSantis staffer who shared video featuring neo-Nazi symbol no longer with campaign

A staffer for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no longer with the 2024 presidential campaign just days after he retweeted a video featuring White supremacist imagery.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images North

(CNN) — A staffer for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no longer with the 2024 presidential campaign just days after he retweeted a video featuring White supremacist imagery.

Over the weekend, Nate Hochman, who served as a speechwriter for the DeSantis campaign, according to a source familiar with his role, retweeted a video that features DeSantis’ face over the Florida state seal that spins into a Sonnenrad, with the words “Make America Florida,” as soldiers march in the background. The Sonnenrad symbol is an alternative to the swastika and is used to show support for White supremacy and neo-Nazism.

