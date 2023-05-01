Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed three "anti-crime" bills into law, one of which would make child rapists eligible for the death penalty with the minimum sentence of life in prison without parole.

"We think that in the worst of the worst cases, the only appropriate punishment is the ultimate punishment, and so this bill sets up a procedure to be able to challenge that precedent," the Republican governor said at a news conference in Titusville, Florida.

