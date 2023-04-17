DeSantis says state lawmakers will 'formally nullify' Disney's attempt to thwart state takeover

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a book tour visit at Adventure Outdoors gun shop in Smyrna, Georgia, on March 30.

 Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the Republican-controlled state legislature will take steps to "formally nullify" Disney's attempts to thwart a state takeover of its special governing powers.

In his latest act of retaliation against Disney, DeSantis said lawmakers will advance a bill that will "make sure that people understand that you don't get to put your own company over the will of the people of Florida."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.