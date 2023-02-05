Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans.

"The state of Florida education standards not only don't prevent, but they require teaching Black history," DeSantis said last week. "All the important things, that's part of our core curriculum."

