Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the state is blocking a new Advanced Placement course on African American Studies because it included the study of "queer theory" and political movements that advocated for "abolishing prisons."

"That's a political agenda," DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville. "That's the wrong side of the line for Florida standards. We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don't believe they should have an agenda imposed on them when you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes."

