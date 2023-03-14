Several key Republican senators on Tuesday pushed back against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent comments that US support for Ukraine is not a "vital" national interest, exposing a key intraparty fault line ahead of the 2024 election.

"To say this doesn't matter is to say that war crimes don't matter," South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told CNN, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression will "go beyond Ukraine" and that "if you don't get that, you're not listening to what he's saying."

CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett, Morgan Rimmer, Steve Contorno, Kate Sullivan, Jessica Dean, Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Holmes Em Steck, Andrew Kaczynski and Olivia Alafriz contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.