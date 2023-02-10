Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to a proposal to give Gov. Ron DeSantis more control over the future of Disney's Orlando-area theme parks, the latest escalation in the Republican leader's feud with the entertainment giant.

The GOP-led state Senate voted 26-9 Friday on a bill to let the state take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the government body that has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for more than half a century. Under the bill, the district's existing board will be replaced by a five-member board hand-picked by DeSantis.

