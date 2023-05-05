After 60 days of pushing through the priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis -- a contentious slate of policies that have established Florida as the vanguard of the conservative movement's latest fascinations -- state lawmakers will conclude their annual legislative session Friday.

Then, the countdown to DeSantis' presidential campaign begins.

