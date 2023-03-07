Laying out his top priorities for a second term and a potential platform for a presidential run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a State of the State speech Tuesday that conspicuously avoided much of the divisive rhetoric that has fueled his political ascent but nevertheless signaled another round of cultural wars is coming in the weeks ahead.

DeSantis asserted that his landslide November victory was a "vindication" of his contentious agenda during his first term and a mandate to "shoot for the stars" and "swing for the fences" in the coming year. He encouraged lawmakers to "ignore all the background noise" as they tackle a lengthy list of priorities that are sure to enrage Democrats but animate future Republican primary voters.

