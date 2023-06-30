(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a net worth of more than $1.17 million dollars, according to a newly filed 2022 state disclosure.

The Republican presidential candidate’s financial position improved significantly after receiving an advance from HarperCollins to write his second book, “The Courage to Be Free.” DeSantis reported an income of $1,250,000 in his 2022 statement for the book advance and $141,400.20 for his salary as governor.

