Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will release his book, "The Courage to be Free," to much anticipation ahead of his expected plunge into the 2024 presidential race. But it's not the first time DeSantis has dabbled in authorship to jumpstart his political ambitions.

As a little-known Navy prosecutor on the cusp of a bid for a Jacksonville-area congressional seat, DeSantis in 2011 released the audaciously titled "Dreams from Our Founding Fathers." He has joked that the book -- from an obscure publisher that mostly dealt in children's titles and a thriller series produced by a middle school principal -- received little acclaim and was "read by about a dozen people."

