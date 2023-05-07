Ron DeSantis grappled with how not to "piss off" then-President Donald Trump's voters during 2018 debate preparation sessions in his first campaign for Florida governor, according to videos obtained by ABC News.

In the videos, which have not been independently reviewed by CNN, the then-congressman can be seen talking through how to answer a mock question on whether there are any issues on which he disagrees with Trump. The question was posed to him by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who participated in the mock sessions.

CNN's Steve Contorno contributed to this report.

