Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will meet behind closed doors with a select group of congressional Republicans on Tuesday evening in Washington as he seeks support from within his party to challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.

For DeSantis, the trip brings him to the doorstep of an institution he served for nearly three terms -- an experience he detested, according to his recent book. He called Congress a "grotesque" place where "members are focused not on accomplishing anything meaningful" and boasted about his lack of effort climbing the leadership ladder or building alliances.

