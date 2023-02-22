As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intensifies his preparation for a White House bid, several of the wealthiest and most prolific Republican donors are already giving him a major financial boost.

Trader and investor Jeffrey Yass donated $2.5 million to DeSantis' state political committee on February 7, according to online records maintained by the organization, Friends of Ron DeSantis. And Jude and Christopher Reyes, the billionaire brothers behind one of the country's largest beer and food distributors, each gave DeSantis' committee $1 million last week as well.

CNN's Kristen Holmes and Eric Bradner contributed to this report.

