(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis posted a strong fundraising total of $20 million in his bid for the GOP nomination for the quarter ended June 30, according to his filing Saturday with the Federal Election Commission. But the Florida governor is relying on larger donors to fuel his campaign and saw the pace of contributions slow after his initial announcement.

DeSantis’ fundraising surged after his campaign’s launch on May 24 but quickly fell off in the weeks that followed, a CNN review shows. Among individuals giving more than $200, DeSantis raised more than $5 million in the opening days of his campaign – roughly 30% of the total he raised from those donors in the quarter.

