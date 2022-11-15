Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former President Donald Trump's recent criticism for the first time Tuesday, dismissing the attacks that he's faced more broadly as "noise," before adding that he would "just tell people to check out the scoreboard last Tuesday night."

"One of the things that I've learned in this job, when you're leading, when you are getting things done, yeah, you take incoming fire. That's just the nature of it," DeSantis said at a news conference in Fort Walton Beach.

Kyle Blaine and Gabby Orr contributed to this report.

