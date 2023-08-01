(CNN) — Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended his record delivering “pro-life protections” as Florida governor following criticism from the Susan B. Anthony anti-abortion group over his reluctance to embrace a national ban.

DeSantis, who sought to burnish his conservative bona fides earlier this year when he signed a six-week ban in Florida, cast doubt on the possibility of passing federal abortion restrictions and instead said the focus should be on state efforts, a position that has put him at odds with several of his 2024 GOP presidential primary competitors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.