(CNN) — Facing a long summer of running from behind former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is for now resisting calls to dramatically change course in his presidential campaign, instead targeting the first debate in late August as his opportunity to alter the trajectory of the race.

Multiple sources told CNN that the DeSantis campaign doesn’t anticipate national polls fluctuating much before then – leaving him largely in the same position he has been since entering the race seven weeks ago: a well-funded second-place contender who is far ahead of most of the field but trailing Trump considerably.

