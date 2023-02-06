DeSantis appointees would oversee Disney's theme parks under bill to revamp Reedy Creek

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an inauguration ceremony at the Old Capitol on January 3 in Tallahassee.

 Lynne Sladky/AP

A bill to wind down Disney's special governing powers in Central Florida would put the company's Orlando-area theme parks under the oversight of a board that will be hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving the Republican executive new authority over the state's largest employer and his recent political foe.

The move to take over Reedy Creek is the latest step in an ongoing act of political retribution by DeSantis, who sparred with Disney last year over a bill to restrict certain classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity. DeSantis signed the bill into law over the objections of Disney's then-CEO, Bob Chapek, and then pushed lawmakers to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 55-year-old government body that effectively gave Disney control of the land around its Florida properties.

Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

