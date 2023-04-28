Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his GOP allies have moved to shield the Republican leader from the state's notoriously robust public records laws as he prepares to launch a campaign for the White House.

One bill advancing through the Republican-controlled state legislature would conceal information about DeSantis' travel and who he has met with at the governor's mansion. Another would allow state political committees -- like the one where DeSantis has stashed $85 million for his future political ambitions -- to report their fundraising activity less frequently.

