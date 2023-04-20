For much of the past two years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has shaped his political narrative with rapid-fire policy moves and a resounding reelection victory fueling his ascendency as a potential 2024 candidate and top primary rival to former President Donald Trump.

But as he steps out onto the national stage, DeSantis has hit a rough stretch, facing questions about his political strategy, policy stances and personal touch. Some allies have privately expressed concern about his contentious agenda, waffling on Ukraine and reserved response to Trump's relentless assaults on his record. Several key donors have signaled they may hold back on contributions as he gets his footing. The murmurs reached a crescendo this week when Trump unveiled a series of endorsements from DeSantis' home state just as the Florida governor traveled to DC to build support for his not-yet announced campaign.

