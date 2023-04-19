Gov. Ron DeSantis' political allies overseeing Disney's special taxing district threatened on Wednesday to hike taxes, raise utility rates and develop land around the entertainment giant's Central Florida theme parks as retribution for the company's efforts to avoid a state takeover.

In a meeting full of harsh words for one of the state's largest private employers, board members accused Disney of engaging in a covert, yet legally flawed attempt to take over the district's powers and thwart DeSantis' power grab and vowed it would not stand.

