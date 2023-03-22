DeSantis administration moves to extend prohibition on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to all grades

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis this month quietly proposed extending Florida's controversial prohibition on classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity to all grades. DeSantis is seen here in Tallahassee on March 7.

 Cheney Orr/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis this month quietly proposed extending Florida's controversial prohibition on classroom instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity to all grades.

The Florida Department of Education approved the proposed rule on March 9 and it was published in the Florida Administrative Register for review on March 16. The State Board of Education is scheduled to take it up on April 19.

