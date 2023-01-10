A new proposal from the Biden administration would lower federal student loan payments for some Americans -- and pause payments completely for anyone making less than $30,600 a year.

"Today, we're making a new promise to today's borrowers and for generations to come: Your student loan payments will be affordable," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a call with reporters Monday evening. "You won't be buried under an avalanche of student interest, and you won't be saddled with a lifetime of debt."

CNN's Katie Lobosco contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.