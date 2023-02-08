Pennsylvania Democrats have swept three state House special elections, CNN projects, securing control of the chamber after a months-long dispute with Republicans.

Democrats easily won the Pittsburgh-area races in November's general election, claiming a 102-101 majority -- their first in more than a decade. But with two members departing for higher office and another dying shortly before the election, Republicans effectively outnumbered Democrats, forcing the sides to strike an uneasy power-sharing deal.

