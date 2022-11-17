House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.

After Pelosi announced Thursday that she'd relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn't say who she'd support to replace her in the November 30 vote.

