Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'

A group of Connecticut lawmakers recently introduced a bill that would ban state agencies from using the term "Latinx."

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term.

Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.

