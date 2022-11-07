The race for control of the 50-50 Senate has come down to the wire, with Democrats trying to hold a legislative line of defense as the prospect of a politically divided Washington grows increasingly likely.

Even as the odds of House Democrats keeping their majority worsen -- with the party spending millions to defend seats President Joe Biden would have won comfortably in 2020 -- the Senate has remained more of a nail-biter. That alone has been encouraging for Democrats, especially amid dour economic news and the president's low approval ratings, and has renewed debate about whether factors like candidate quality and fundraising can help defy a challenging national environment.

