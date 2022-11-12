A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker's character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate.

First provided to CNN, the ad, titled "Shown Us" from Georgia Honor -- a group tied to the Senate Majority PAC, the predominant Democratic super PAC focused on Senate control -- is backed by $4 million for one week of airtime, highlighting just how expensive and contentious the runoff between Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock will be.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.