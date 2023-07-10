Democratic state senator launches challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-TX) speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on January 24 in Austin, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CNN) — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez entered the state’s US Senate race on Monday, becoming the second high-profile Democrat vying to take on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz next fall.

Gutierrez, a long-time state lawmaker from San Antonio, represents a district that includes Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers last year, and he referenced the shooting in his announcement.

CNN’s David Wright contributed to this report.

